Leader says PPP striving for true democracy

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Humayun Khan on Monday said that his party was the only political party, which had rendered sacrifices for the cause of democracy and the country.

Talking to reporters here, he recalled that PPP founding chairman Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was hanged in 1979 but he did not compromise on his principles and the rights of the people. He said that Benazir Bhutto Shaheed also laid down her life for the restoration of democracy and the democratic rights of the people.

Humayun Khan said the PPP was the only political force, which could pull the country out of existing crises and solve the problems being faced by the people. He said former president Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto always worked for the solidarity of the country.

Explaining his point, he said Asif Ali Zardari restored the Constitution in its true spirit and devolved his powers to the Parliament and established a broad-based government through consensus. Humayun Khan said that the PPP leadership had the ability to address the challenges being faced by the country.