Inter-colleges competitions arranged in Lakki

LAKKI MARWAT: Youth Affairs Department organised an inter-colleges debate, essay writing and painting competitions on the anti-corruption theme at Government Postgraduate College here on Monday.

A number of students from various colleges across the district participated in the contests, wherein District Youth Officer Abdul Qadir Betanni was chief guest. The colleges’ heads and faculty members were also in attendance.

In the declamation contest, Shafqatullah grabbed position while Aminullah and Wajahatullah secured first positions in essay writing and painting competitions, respectively. The district youth officer distributed certificates and cash prizes among the position holder students. Speaking on the occasion, he stressed the need for promoting self-accountability to curb corruption in society, saying that youths should come forward and play an effective role to purge the country of the menace.

He hoped the elimination of corruption would help strengthen national institutions and put the country on track to development.Referring to speeches delivered and essays written by students, Abdul Qadir said that the youth had sufficient knowledge about the hazardous effects of corruption and they should play a proactive role to wipe out the menace.