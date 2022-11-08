Decomposed body of drowned woman found

MANSEHRA: The decomposed body of a woman, who had drowned in the Indus River along with her five family members last month in Upper Kohistan, was found at the riverside in the Sheltanabad area of Kolai-Palas.

“The locals, who spotted the body, informed me and I dispatched a police team, which shifted it to the hospital and it was identified as Mahnoor,” District Police Officer of Kolai-Palas, Salman Khan, told reporters on Monday.

A police team led by the SHO of Palas, Basharat Hussain, rushed to the Sheltanabad area and shifted the body to the local health facility for identification. “The body was decomposed beyond recognition but the family identified it from a half piece of cloth, and a ring worn by her,” the official said.

The SHO said that the body of the woman was received by her brother Basit Jalaluddin after the police completed the medico-legal formalities. The official said that the family of one Nisar Khan had started a journey from Lower Dir to Gilgit on September 19 this year and had gone missing after entering Kohistan after their car plunged into the Indus River.

He said that besides Nisar Khan, his wife, mother, sister, an aunt and her daughter and driver had drowned in the river. The Rescue 1122 divers from Mansehra, Peshawar, Shangla, Lower Kohistan and Nowshera were joined by the Pakistan Navy to search the bodies until September 30.