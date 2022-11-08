Solar panels stolen from tube-well

WANA: The thieves stole 20 solar panels from the tube-well in the Sam Wazirgai area in Ladha tehsil on Monday.The local residents said that unidentified people had stolen 20 panels from the tube-well in Sam Wazirgai, creating an acute shortage of potable in the area.

They said that incidents of theft had increased but the police had become silent spectators. The residents added that thieves steal batteries, solar panels and goods from mosques and homes.They demanded the police take action against the thieves and other criminals.