South Punjab districts urged to make anti-polio drive a success

LAHORE: Punjab Emergency Operations Coordinator (EOC) and head of the polio programme in Punjab Khizer Afzaal has called upon South Punjab districts to focus on improving data as well as micro-plans so that polio eradication campaigns’ quality is not compromised.

The EOC head was talking to participants at a review meeting organised in South Punjab Secretariat, which was co-chaired by South Punjab Health Secretary M Iqbal. Polio eradication partners’ representatives were also present on the occasion.

The EOC head updated the South Punjab Secretary about the results of sub-national campaign and Lot Quality Assurance Sampling, post campaign monitoring with particular focus on weak union councils. “The districts need to learn from the mistakes and shortcomings in the last SNIDs of October and focus on improvement in data quality in future”, instructed the EOC Coordinator.

The EOC coordinator urged that data around missed children needed to be collected accurately and the responsibility of data collection rested with the union council officials. “There is zero tolerance for data manipulation. Any gaps in data directly affects campaign quality, which will not be ignored. Strict action will be taken against officials who will be found manipulating data”, underscored the EOC coordinator.

Speaking on the occasion, the South Punjab Health Secretary M Iqbal instructed the district health management teams to work relentlessly to make polio campaigns a success. “There is no room for leniency in this regard. Strict action will be taken against officials who will be show complacency in this regard”, underlined the health secretary. He directed the district officials to accept the challenge of polio eradication and added that, “the CEOs will be made responsible for the results of polio campaign”.

Punjab is free of polio cases for the last two years, which is an achievement of the programme. Although there is no polio case, but Wild Polio Virus has been detected in environmental samples of mega cities of Lahore and Rawalpindi.

The Punjab government is mindful of the polio crisis and has adopted a proactive approach. Multiple doses of polio drops offer the best protection against the virus

Every single child needs to be vaccinated in order to achieve population immunity and prevent virus circulation if we are to eradicate polio from infected zones. Local communities must be reassured that immunisation is a safe and effective means of safeguarding their children against this virus.