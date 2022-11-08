Ideas floated to attain peace in society

LAHORE: There is a dire need to bring equal citizenship, uplift weak segments of the society, respect all religions and faiths and uphold the sanctity of the Constitution to attain peace in

the society.

These views were expressed by experts, politicians, religious scholars and civil society representatives here on Monday at the launching ceremony of the Charter of Peace - a document formed by the Islamabad-based think tank, Pak Institute for Peace Studies (PIPS), after consultations with all stakeholders.

Political Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab Zain Ali Bhatti, speaking on the occasion, called for acceding to equal citizenship and uplifting the weak segments of the society to bring them on a par with those who were resourceful to attain peace in the country. “We cannot ignore weak segments if we are serious about achieving the objective,” he said, adding that there was a need to review loopholes in the existing laws to strengthen the idea of peace.

Maulana Ragheb Naeemi said they would have to give space to all those religions whose followers were living in Pakistan. He underlined the need to teach students about the importance of the Constitution and its implementation. The Charter of Peace conforms to United Nation resolutions urging the role of the civil society in building peace and countering violent extremism. UN Security Council in its resolution 2178 (2014) “encourages member states to engage relevant local communities and non-governmental actors in developing strategies to counter the violent extremist narrative”. Similarly, in its Resolution 2354 (2017), the security council recognizes that “efforts to counter terrorist narratives can benefit through engagement with a wide range of actors including youths, families, women, religious, cultural and educational leaders and other groups of the civil society”. The Charter of Peace affirms the sanctity of the Constitution and demands uniform application of the Constitution to all parts of Pakistan. It calls upon authorities to demonstrate unambiguously, through words and actions, that respect for human rights and rule of law is the basic philosophy of the state. It calls for a robust promotion of democratic values and culture through all available means including constitutional literacy among the masses, particularly the youth. The charter impresses upon the government and parliament for the resolution of all internal social, political and economic disputes through peaceful and inclusive means.

Later, the PIPS launched its study report “Interfaith Relations in Pakistan; Perspectives and Worldview of Youths in Punjab” here at a ceremony that was chaired by Special Representative to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi. Speaking on the occasion, Ashrafi said the breach of others’ rights and interference in others’ privacy caused disharmony and violence in the society. The society needed to change its behaviour.

One key recommendation of the study says that educational curriculum may be purged of contents that promote ill-will towards any religious belief besides introducing the concept of shared identity and citizenship in the syllabus at the high school level to inculcate acceptance for cultural diversity among students.