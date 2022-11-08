Elderly man shot dead in Lakki

LAKKI MARWAT: An elderly man was shot dead and another sustained bullet wounds in an attack allegedly by a rival in the Gandi Umar Chikar area of the district, police said on Monday.

Abdul Aziz, 55, was irrigating his fields when Hazrat Umar along with Muhammad Rauf came there and allegedly opened fire, killing him on the sport. Complainant Ikramullah, a son of the deceased, told the police that he was ploughing his field with the help of a tractor and his father was busy watering adjacent fields when their rivals suddenly appeared and fired shots at them.

He said that his father died instantly while he narrowly escaped the attack.“A man later identified as Fazal Rahim, who was catching birds in the nearby fields, was wounded in the attack,” he added.