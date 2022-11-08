Outgoing woman DPO lauded for services

MINGORA: Regional Police Officer Malakand Range Sajjad Khan has lauded the services of recently transferred District Police Officer Lower Chitral Sonia Shamrooz. He was speaking at a function arranged to bid fare well to the official in Saidu Sharif.
The RPO said that the police officer performed her duty with utmost confidence and professionalism while serving as district police officer of Lower Chitral. He expressed the hope that Sonia Shamrooz would continue to serve in a professional manner to enlighten the name of the police force.
Sajjad Khan said she led the district police with courage and served the public in the best way by showing her skills besides raising the morale of the police force. He extended best wishes to the official and hoped that she would continue to perform her duties with dedication. Sajjad Khan along with Commissioner of Malakand Division Shaukat Yousafzai presented a shield to Sonia Shamrooz in recognition of her services.
