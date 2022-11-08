PTI workers booked over protest in red zone

PESHAWAR: A case has been registered against dozens of workers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for staging protests in the red zone, it was learnt on Monday.

An official confirmed that a first information report (FIR) had been lodged by the East Cantt Police but no further details could be shared due to the sensitive nature of the case.Reports said that a number of people had been charged in the report that had not been disclosed for unknown reasons.

It was learnt that those charged were being identified through the CCTV footage as well as Nadra records to arrest them on the charges of creating a law and order situation and damaging a police armoured personnel carrier on the Khyber Road outside the residence of corps commander Peshawar a few days ago.