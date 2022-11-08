Pashto Mushaira arranged at UoP

PESHAWAR: A grand annual Pashto Mushaira (poetry recital session) was arranged by the Peshawar University Teachers Association (PUTA) here at the University of Peshawar (UoP) Monday where senior poets turned up.

Prof Abaseen Yousafzai presided over the event and a senior poet, Rahmat Shah Sail, was the chief guest. Around Pashto 20 poets participated in the event. Students and teachers from different departments and faculties were there as well.

Prof Sher Zaman Seemab, Fazle Subhan Abid, Shaukat Swati, Kalsoomzeb, Dr Roshan Kalim, Samina Qadir, Anwar Marwat Begokhel, Shamshad Angar, and Pareshan Daudzai were among the poets.

They touched upon a variety of subjects, including current political crises, cultural loss and looming threats to society, asking people to stay united and renew the pledge to promote mutual harmony and social cohesion for economic prosperity.

Prof Jamil Ahmad Chitrali, chief of Puta, while opening the event pointed out that poets and writers not only entertained the audience but also made them progressive with their witty couplets.

He added the literati gave hope to the masses and guided them on social and political issues. “PUTA arranges annual Pashto mushaira to provide mental relief to the students and faculty members alongside serious messages clothed in humour and sarcasm for building a just and inclusive society,” he maintained.

Both the poets asked writers to promote feelings of national unity, social harmony and mutual respect for strengthening compassion in society. They added that poets and writers were the messengers of social reform, they added. Zafar Khan Zafar, a humorous poet read out Haikus and received appreciation from the participants.