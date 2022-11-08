Depts and programmes approved for Swat varsity

PESHAWAR: The senate of the newly established University of Engineering and Applied Sciences Swat in its maiden meeting on Monday approved various faculties, departments and academic programmes.

The meeting was held at the Governor’s House with the pro-vice-chancellor of the university and Minister for Higher Education Kamran Bangash in the chair. The meeting also approved the budget for the university for the session 2022-23. The meeting also approved to the formulation of the university statutes on the pattern of model statutes.

The matter of recruitment on the basis of a special pay scale was tabled in the meeting. A committee comprising representatives of the chancellor’s office, the Higher Education Department and the Finance Department was constituted to make recommendations for the purpose. The committee was directed to submit its report within 14 days.