Inspection of flour distribution launched

PESHAWAR: The Food Department has launched an inspection of the distribution of flour on government rates in the province.

An official statement said that on the directive of Minister Food Atif Khan, KP’s Director Food Rehan Gul Khattak and Ration Controller Jamshed Khan visited the flourmills in the provincial capital and inspected records of the distribution of wheat and flour of the government quota.

Rehan Gul directed the flourmills to ensure the provision of flour to dealers on government rates and also maintain relevant records with them. He said that dealers had been designated at the union council level in Peshawar to ensure the provision of subsidized flour to citizens.During the inspection, the flourmills were told that any theft of the commodity would not be tolerated and the culprits would be punished as the subsidized flour was meant for the public.