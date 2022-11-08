Residents demand arrest of youth’s killers

TIMERGARA: Residents of the Lower Dir district and political leaders on Monday demanded the arrest of the killers of a young man hailing from the Lower Dir district.

Rahimud Din was killed while his brother Waqasud Din was injured in a clash among passengers in a Timergara-bound coach during arguments on the current political situation in the country in the Katlang area of Mardan district the other day.

The youth was killed due to a scuffle in the coach after one of the passengers called his relatives who stopped the coach and allegedly shot dead the youth and injured his brother; the two brothers were said to be PTI activists.

The youth was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard at Siar Dara on Monday. Later, a protest rally was staged outside the Timergara Press Club and was addressed by the Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Prisons Shafiullah Khan, chairman Dir Qaami Pasoon (DQP) a rights body Malak Jan Alam, JI youth wing district president Ateequr Rehman, government contractor Imran Takur, PTI activist Kashif Kamal, PPP activist Fazal Hussain and others.

Also on the day while speaking at a news conference, former provincial minister Muzafar Said, PPP district information secretary advocate Alam Zeb, Jamaat-i-Islami Timergara city chief Noor Rehman Saghir, village council chairman Shah Nawaz Khan, Fazal Wahid, Najibullah and others termed the incident as a terror act.

They said the residents of Mardan should also help police in arresting and handing over the killers to police. The speakers expressed grave concerns over the growing political polarization and intolerance.