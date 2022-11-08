CM asks WSSP to improve performance

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed the Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) to ensure that rainwater is not accumulated at different spots.

He directed the WSSP to improve performance, saying that providing a clean and healthy environment for citizens is the priority of the provincial government. The chief minister said that all the resources required for the purpose would be provided on a priority basis to ensure sanitation as per public expectations.

He issued these directives while chairing a meeting of WSSP on Monday, said a handout. Provincial Minister for Local Government Faisal Amin Gandapur, WSSP Chairman Rizwan Bangash, the chief executive officer of WSSP and other officials attended the meeting.

The chief minister stressed the need for a special sanitation campaign to ensure cleanliness in the provincial capital and said that all the relevant departments must fulfill their responsibilities in a coordinated manner.

The meeting was briefed in detail about the performance of WSSP and it was said that WSSP provided services to 3.3 million people in 65 union councils and 233 Neighborhood Councils of the Peshawar district.

It was also said that 240,000 tons of waste were disposed of by the company on an annual basis, while 12,000 complaints related to tube wells and sanitation services had been addressed last year. A total of 1,200 water samples were tested for one year to ensure the supply of clean drinking water to consumers.

Moreover, a real-time water quality testing system has been introduced in WSSP. A tracking system has also been installed on garbage vehicles to monitor their movement.The participants were told that all the water filtration plants operated by the WSSP have been made fully functional. A total of 540 tube-wells are being operated by WSSP while solarisation of at least 50 percent of them would save Rs500 million annually.

Besides, 70,000 new water connections would be supplied in the next seven years, which will

result in revenue generation of Rs66 million per year, according to the officials.The meeting was told that the machinery required for the expansion of WSSP to the new union councils had been purchased, which included 33 mini-tippers, four excavators, 16 tractors and other machinery. Addressing the participants, the chief minister said that there would be no compromise on the cleanliness of the provincial capital and all the officials concerned should strictly monitor sanitation activities.

The chief minister directed the relevant authorities to identify ghost employees in WSSP and take legal action against them. He said that the provision of basic services for the citizens is the responsibility of the government and there is no room for negligence in this regard.