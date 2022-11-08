Govt, tribal elders join hands for peace in Waziristan

MIRANSHAH: The officials of the district administration and Uthmanzai tribal elders on Monday agreed to resolve all the thorny issues to restore lasting peace in the region.

The resolve came at a meeting held between the officials of district administration, including Deputy Commissioner Shahid Ali Khan, District Police Officer Farhan Khan and the Uthmanzai tribal elders at the Miranshah Press Club here.

After a thorough discussion, both parties agreed to continue joint efforts for the restoration of peace in the district. Deputy Commissioner Shahid Ali Khan said that the agreement would be formally signed after a few days.

Head of the jirga of tribal elders Malik Rabnawaz said that government and the Uthmanzai tribespeople would jointly work for the maintenance of peace and development in North Waziristan.

Following the peace talks, the Uthmanzai tribespeople would now end the protest sit-in in the Eidak area and boycott anti-polio vaccination in North Waziristan.It may be mentioned that the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl had staged a long protest sit-in against the target-killing of religious scholars and JUIF activists Qari Samiuddin and Hafiz Nauman.

Religious scholars Qari Samiuddin and Hafiz Nauman were shot dead after gunmen riding a motorcycle ambushed their vehicle in the Eidak area in the Mir Ali tehsil. Samiuddin was an administrator at a religious seminary in the area and a local leader of the JUIF.

Later a grand jirga was held which was attended by prominent elders from all tribes of North Waziristan, including Member National Assembly Mohsin Dawar, chief of Waziristan Malik Nasrullah Khan, chief of Dawar tribe Malik Jan Muhammad, Tehsil Miranshah Chairman Maulana Naik Zaman Haqqani, Ulema and social and political figures.

The protesting elders had blocked the Afghan Highway - Bannu-Miranshah for traffic banned the elders and Maliks or tribes’ chieftains from visiting government offices and boycotted vaccinating their children against the poliovirus to protest the rising incidents of target-killing in North Waziristan.