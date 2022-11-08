5,630 held, items worth Rs665.5m recovered

Islamabad:During the last five months, Islamabad Capital Police arrested 5,630 persons, including 1,888 accused of property crimes, drugs, illegal weapons, and other crimes. During the same period, the police also arrested 563 suspects of 220 gangs involved in a series of heinous crimes, a police spokesman said.

According to the details, following the special orders of IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, Islamabad Capital Police continued a full crackdown against the criminal elements besides the law and order situation throughout the district. DIG Operations Sohail Zafar Chatha said that during the last five months, the operations division arrested 1888 accused involved in property crime, car, and motorcycle theft and seized 174 vehicles, 376 motorcycles, and valuables worth Rs. 665.5 million recovered from their possession.

Likewise, 633 accused were involved in 321 cases of robbery and street crimes, 819 were accused in 565 cases of burglary and general theft, 70 were accused in 39 cases of car theft, 334 were accused in 320 cases of motorcycle theft, 76 were accused in 77 cases of vehicle tampering. The police team also traced 23 cases of blind murder and arrested 42 accused.

Similarly, Islamabad capital police completed the investigation of 1366 cases of various crimes and sent their challans to the relevant courts. The criminals, including 423 court absconders were also arrested. 690 cases were registered and 703 accused were arrested for possessing illegal weapons. 36 Kalashnikovs, 25 guns, 570 pistols, 6,205 rounds, and 43 daggers were also recovered from their possession. 506 accused involved in 483 cases of drug peddling and illegal selling liquor were arrested. 362.432 kg hashish, 175.619 kg heroin, 1.654 kg opium, 9.357 kg ice, and 7494 bottles of liquor were also recovered.

Islamabad capital police intensified crackdown against professional beggars and their handlers and apprehended 4763 beggars, 60 facilitators and 149 cases were also registered against them. This campaign is being continued very effectively. In order to tighten the federal capital security Counter Terrorism department of Islamabad capital police conducted 56 search and combing operations at various areas of Islamabad.

DIG Operations Sohail Zafar Chatha has said that criminal elements would not be spared and those involved in such acts would have to face action as per law. They have also appealed to the citizens to cooperate with Islamabad police in curbing activities of such elements.