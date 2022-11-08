‘National park to be protected against all odds’

Islamabad:The Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP) is currently facing threats from inside and outside ‘forces’ including livestock grazing, alien invasive vegetation, human disturbance due to settlements, restaurants, and tourism-related activities.

Though the latest official data presented a comparatively better situation with regard to the restoration of the ecosystem and population of wildlife species, the government must come up with more effective policies to fully preserve these ‘lungs’ of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The data showed that the experts have recorded 302 individuals of seven amphibian species, 303 individuals of nine lizard species, and 32 individuals of six snake species in the national park.

The worsening condition of the Margalla Hills prompted many to raise public awareness and exert pressure on the government to protect them from unchecked and large-scale human interference.

The Margalla Hills are not only important to the city landscape but also serve as a vital ecosystem for the plants and animals indigenous to the area.

An official of the climate change ministry has said “The national park is facing various threats but we have been taking measures to protect it against all odds. The government is fully alive to the importance of this area and will introduce new policies to thwart threats, especially from the developers.”

“We have a proper record about alien invasive species that are posing threats to native plant species in the national park. Our experts are reviewing this situation and making recommendations to address this issue in the coming years,” he said.

He said, “When it comes to illegal construction activities in the national park now we have complete data about it. We are going to demarcate the boundaries of the park and take action against the developers that are involved in occupying the land of the forest area.”