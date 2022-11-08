ANF nabs two with 126kg narcotics

Rawalpindi:Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Monday seized over 126 kg of narcotics in three operations conducted in different areas and arrested two accused.

According to ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF in an operation at Islamabad International Airport recovered 69 heroin-filled capsules from the possession of a passenger, a resident of Waziristan, going to Dubai via flight PK-181.In another operation at Islamabad International Mail Office, ANF recovered 2,720 grams of heroin and 780 grams of Ice drug from a parcel being sent to Bahrain.

In the third operation, ANF seized over 123 kg of charras from the secret cavities of a double cabin vehicle near Pattoki Toll Plaza and arrested an accused resident of Dera Ghazi Khan. Separate cases have been registered against the accused and raids were being conducted to net the accomplices of the accused, the spokesman said.