Police to take action over protests without permission

Islamabad:Islamabad Capital Police on Monday said it would take action against those involved in staging protests without permission in the federal capital.

They alerted the citizens including students and patients that they may face inconvenience in transit as the leaders of a political party have announced to block roads. Police appealed to citizens to contact ‘Pucar 15’ before starting travel and get updates about the situation on the roads.

The police spokesperson said that Islamabad police are taking action against political workers who have been nominated in cases and creating unrest. The police assured of keeping the ways leading to Islamabad international airport clear and said that federal law enforcement agencies will monitor the movements on motorways and roads leading to the airport. It asked the political leaders to stage protests at allotted spots with the permission of the administration.