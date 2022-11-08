Sharp decline in dengue incidence from next week likely

Rawalpindi:The first rain spell of winter, from Saturday to Monday, in this region of the country has caused a significant drop in temperature and it is expected that the dengue fever incidence in Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district would register a sharp decline within the next five to seven days.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Monday reveals that as many as 115 individuals have tested positive for dengue fever from the twin cities in the last 48 hours showing that the dengue fever incidence is still higher. It is so because the patients of dengue fever being confirmed positive at the time are those who have been bitten by the mosquito ‘aedes aegypti’, the dengue fever vector last week as the incubation period, the time after bite and appearance of symptoms, for dengue fever, ranges from three to eight days.

Many health experts believe that the number of dengue fever cases from ICT and Rawalpindi district would register a sharp decline after a week or so because the temperature has already dropped to around 10-degree centigrade which would certainly make mosquitoes including dengue fever vectors unable to bite and feed on humans because of less energy in their joints.

Studies reveal that the mosquitoes’ activity is decreased in both indoor and outdoor environments in low temperatures and they are not able to bite because of less energy in their joints as it does not let them make a firm stand on the body of a person before sucking blood. A temperature below 13 to 14-degree centigrade affects the biting ability and physiological functions of ‘aedes aegypti’ and other species of mosquitoes.

In the last 48 hours, confirmation of another 115 dengue fever cases from the twin cities has taken the tally to 9,550 of which 14 patients have lost their lives so far. According to details, another 48 patients have been confirmed positive for dengue fever from Rawalpindi district which has taken the total number of patients so far registered from the district to 4504 of which three patients have died of the infection.

Meanwhile, another 67 individuals belonging to ICT have tested positive for dengue fever in the last two days taking the tally to 5,046 on Monday. To date, the infection has claimed as many as 11 lives from the federal capital.