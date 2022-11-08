College teachers threaten boycott of classes, sit-ins

Islamabad:College teachers staged a protest outside the Islamabad Model College for Girls (Postgraduate) F-7/2 on Monday against what they claimed anti-education and anti-teacher policies of the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE).

Earlier, an emergency meeting of the executive body of the Federal Government College Teachers Association (FGCTA) was held and it was decided in the meeting that college teachers will start black armband protest initially.

The protest will intensify in the coming days and will include a boycott of classes and sit-ins. The college teachers have been demanding a separate higher education set up of Federal Government Colleges under the direct control of the Ministry of Federal Education.

Holding placards and shouting slogans, the protesters urged the government to address their grievances. FGCTA president Dr Rahima Rehman said the discriminatory policies of FDE were damaging the education setup of colleges.

"The FG colleges hold four-year BS programs, two-year Associate Degree Programmes (ADP) and offer a variety of disciplines in intermediate classes. FDE is incapable of understanding the semester system of BS/ADP programmes. The academic calendar and schedules issued by FDE for schools do not match the BS/ADP routine."

She said the BS/ADP teachers couldn't avail themselves of summer vacation due to the tight schedule of BS/ADP classes and had to conduct quizzes and midterm exams, and check the assignments of students.

"These teachers maintain the files/record of students’ performance but in return, they are not appreciated. The entire primary, middle and secondary school teachers were given excellence awards on “Teachers Day” but there was no recognition of BS/ADP teachers. The FG colleges have been relegated in their status and privileges because of the umbrella of FDE which is basically not an institution to maintain higher education. Our BS/ADP programs are left at the mercy of circumstances,” she said.

Senior Vice President of the association Professor Farhan Azam said the FDE was completely unaware of the issues being faced by the federal government college teachers. He said the ADP and BS programs of our colleges are being shut down and teachers are being made surplus.

"The policies of FDE are detrimental to our educational programs. We are imparting affordable education to the poor segment of society. FDE’s policies are pushing the poor students to high-cost universities in an act of injustice," he said.

Professor Tahir Bhatti, local unit president of H-9 College, said teachers were fed up with the anti-education policies of FDE. Professor Tariq Mehmood, Professor Habibullah and Professor Muhammad Akram also addressed protesters and demanded improved service structure, speedy promotion, and a 4-tier promotion mechanism for Islamabad teachers in line with the policy in the provinces. The teachers said since the government was not giving any serious response to their issues, they would carry on with their protest until their demands were met.