Effective policing to eliminate crime from city: IGP

Islamabad:Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan has categorically directed all police officials to maintain high vigilance in the city to eradicate crimes and ensure an effective crackdown against drug pushers, proclaimed offenders, and land grabbers.

He said that besides the law and order situation in the city, Islamabad Capital Police is taking all-out efforts to curb crime in the city adding that Islamabad Capital police is very much vigilant to tackle any untoward situation.

The IGP reviewed the performance of the Operations Division and appreciated those performing well. Islamabad police chief said that the future of the young generation would be protected through strict action against drug pushers.

He directed all police officials to complete investigations on cases professionally and submit their challans to courts at the earliest. He directed all police officials to make efforts to curb crime and appealed to the citizens to cooperate with the police in efforts against anti-social elements.

The IGP directed all police officials to improve their performance by effectively combating crime and constitute teams to ensure the arrest of proclaimed offenders at the earliest. He asked police officials to take effective steps to control crime and adopt professional as well as responsible attitudes to mitigate the sufferings of the people.

Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan categorically asked all police officials to focus on resolving public complaints and take every possible step to provide maximum relief to citizens. The IGP stressed for speedy disposal of cases and their investigation purely on merit. He said that investigation on pending cases should be completed at the earliest as progress on such cases would be reviewed.He also asked to get the record of previous crime record holders during the last six months and observe their activities.