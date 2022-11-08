Youth Affairs Dept holds Pegham-e-Khudi Digital Conference

LAHORE:Youth Affairs Department Punjab organised Iqbal’s Pegham-e-Khudi Digital Conference in connection with Iqbal Day on Monday.

Leading speakers Muneeb Iqbal, Khurram Elahi, GM Shah and Waqar Tayyub addressed the Pegham-e-Khudi Digital Conference moderated by Hassan Mirza. The speakers during their speeches emphasised upon youth to follow the life-changing and revolutionary message of Iqbal.

GM Shah presented Kalam-e-Iqbal in a beautiful tone. The speakers said that Iqbal’s poetry is definitely a great source of motivation for the young generation of the country. “Pakistan can achieve great success on all fronts by following the message of Iqbal,” they added.

“In the present era, it’s the responsibility of parents, teachers and elders to make the young generation aware of Iqbal’s philosophy of khudi (self). It is the need of the hour and a major requirement of the modern era to make the young generation aware of Allama Iqbal’s philosophy of khudi”.

They urged the young generation to follow Iqbal's philosophy of Khudi in their practical lives. “We can achieve true progress by providing proper guidance to our talented youth”. DG Tariq Qureshi said Punjab Govt has decided to celebrate ‘2022 as Year of Iqbal’ and in this regard Youth Affairs Department Punjab has planned several programmes to highlight Iqbal’s Pegham-e-Khudi in the collaboration with Sports Board Punjab and Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) from Nov 7 to 10, 2022.

As per schedule, the programme of ‘Karvaan-e-Iqbal’ will be presented on Nov 8, Pegham-e-Khudi on Nov 9 while a grand exhibition of paintings and artworks regarding Iqbal’s revolutionary poetry and Pegham-e-Khudi will be presented on Nov 10, 2022.