Tevta employees continue protest

LAHORE:A large number of Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) employees continued their protest sit-in against the authorities for the sixth consecutive day here on Monday.
They have been observing the sit-in outside the Punjab Assembly on The Mall after they were asked to leave the road outside the Lahore Press Club a couple of days back. The Tevta employees from different parts of the province have been demanding implementation of disparity reduction allowance. Carrying placards and banners, they strongly protested and demanded implementation of 25pc and 15pc disparity reduction allowances. The protest sit-in has been causing a traffic mess on The Mall and adjacent roads especially during school hours with traffic police trying its best to ensure smooth flow of traffic.
