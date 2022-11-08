Profiteers fined Rs6.18m

LAHORE:The price control magistrates imposed Rs6.18 million fine on various shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in the provincial capital during last month.
A spokesman for the administration said on Monday that price control magistrates inspected various shops in different markets and bazaars of Lahore and found dozens of shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging. The magistrates imposed fine on them and warned that they would be sent be behind bars if they did not give up profiteering, he added. So far, around 749 cases were registered and 14 points were sealed on profiteering and overcharging. As many as 86,608 inspections were made and 1,325 persons were fined for profiteering during last month.
Islamabad:During the last five months, Islamabad Capital Police arrested 5,630 persons, including 1,888 accused of...
Islamabad:Inspector General of Police Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan has categorically directed all police officials...
LAHORE:Youth Affairs Department Punjab organised Iqbal’s Pegham-e-Khudi Digital Conference in connection with Iqbal...
LAHORE:A large number of Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority employees continued their protest...
LAHORE:Dry and partly cloudy weather was recorded in the city here on Monday while Met office predicted similar...
LAHORE:A man died after a speeding train hit him in Dharampura are on Monday. The victim identified as Fazal, a...
Comments