Six uplift schemes approved

LAHORE:The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved six development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs17.181 billion in its 25th meeting of current fiscal year 2022-23 on Monday.

The approved development schemes included Rehabilitation of Bund Road from Babu Sabu Interchange to Ring Road along with Provision of Underpass at Gulshan-e-Ravi T Junction at the cost of Rs4.959 billion, Institute of Urology & Transplantation Rawalpindi (Revised) at the cost of Rs6,369.170 million, Program for Provision of CT Scan Service in selected THQs on Outsourced Model at the cost of Rs997.200 million, Establishment of Chemical Block at Khawaja Fareed University of Engineering & Information Technology, RY Khan at the cost of Rs770.416 million, Rehabilitation of Jhang-Gojra Road, Jhang at the cost of Rs1.522 billion and Construction, Rehabilitation and Widening of Road from Dhal Bangish to Head Khokhra via Bhau Ghaseet Pur I/C Links UJC to Luqman and Ojhrian, Haji Chakk, Dhakkar via Kirariwala, Jhanddu, Chachian, Subhan, Randheer, Rajoo, Bhuddowal and Poranwala, length 57.30 km, District Gujrat at the cost of Rs2.563 billion. Provincial Secretary P&D Board Dr M Sohail Anwar Chaudhary, all members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of departments concerned and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.