Medical camps set up for Sikh pilgrims

LAHORE:A large number of Sikh pilgrims from India have reached Pakistan to celebrate the birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

Around 3,000 Sikh pilgrims have come to Pakistan to celebrate the 553rd birth anniversary of the founder of Sikhism, Baba Guru Nanak. The pilgrims entered Pakistan on foot through Wagah Border. On this occasion, various medical camps have also been set up to provide medical facilities on the instructions of CEO Health Dr Shoaib Garmani. Corona vaccination, polio and body temperature were checked.

Five medical camps were also established by the Health Department of Wagah Zone. An emergency vehicle and medical service centres were established for corona vaccination. The pilgrims appreciated the initiative. The main function of the anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak will be held on November 8 at Gurudwara Janam Asthan Nankana Sahib. The Indian guests will return on November 15 after completing the religious pilgrimage.