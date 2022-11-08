LWMC CEO orders strict action against illegal dumping

LAHORE:The Enforcement Wing of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) is strictly checking illegal dumping of waste on roads across the city.

According to LWMC sources, here on Monday, in line with the company’s vision, the management was following zero tolerance policy against illegal dumping of garbage on roads. Chief Executive Officer Lahore Waste Management Company Ali Anan Qamar had ordered for taking strict action against illegal dumping.

Ali Anan Qamar said that enforcement teams were active in the field round the clock. In the last month, enforcement teams had completed inspections of more than 11,000 places.

As many as 1,519 challans had been issued for littering and illegal dumping on roads, he added. He said that fine of Rs3.5 million was imposed over violation of the Local Government Act while more than 4,000 warning notices were also issued over minor violations.

During the last month, 19 illegal dumping vehicles were seized on the spot while 20 cases were registered. Ali Anan Qamar said it was important to avoid illegal dumping to keep the city clean. The Lahore Waste Management Company requested citizens to refrain from burning garbage and violating the Local Government Act.