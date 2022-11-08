Yasmin approves 4,600 new posts in Health Dept

LAHORE:Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has announced the approval of 4,600 new posts in the Punjab Health Department. She made this announcement while chairing a meeting in the Department of Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education here on Monday.

Newly-appointed Secretary Health Dr Ahmad Javaid Qazi, Special Secretary M Usman, Additional Secretaries Zahida Azhar, Shahida Farrukh, Dr Hafiz Shahid Latif, Quratul Ain and Agha Nabil, Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti and the respective Deputy Secretaries participated in the meeting.

Special Secretary M Usman and related additional secretaries gave a briefing to Provincial Health Minister. Dr Yasmin Rashid during the meeting reviewed the sehat sahulat card, new recruitment of doctors in the health department, mother and child hospitals, promotion of doctors and professors, construction of midwifery colleges and regional blood centre initiatives in detail. She said that Department of Specialised Health and Medical Education has started the process to send requisition to Punjab Public Service Commission to recruit 4600 new posts. Progress on mother and child hospitals in Punjab is going on fast track. Our government has made a record recruitment of medical staff in the Punjab Health Department.

Provincial Health Minister said that we are trying our best to fill the shortage of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff in the government teaching hospitals of Punjab. Free treatment facilities worth billions of rupees are being provided through sehat sahulat card.

The health department has been instructed to follow the process of recruitment of new medical staff on a daily basis. She said that steps are being taken for the regional blood centre. The department is completing the process including working papers for the development of medical officers.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that the posting of Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi is good sign. He is one of the most hardworking and honest officials. Dr Qazi will work for the further development of medical education, she said.