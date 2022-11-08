CITY PULSE

Karachi Biennale 2022
The third Karachi Biennale featuring 26 projects and 45 artists from 13 countries is being held until November 13 at Hamid Market, NJV High School, Jamshed Memorial Hall, NED University (City Campus), Sambara Art Gallery, VM Art Gallery, IBA (City Campus), IVS Gallery and Alliance Francaise. Call 021-35157566 for more information.
KARACHI: The main purpose of this grand discourse was to acquaint local doctors with fast changing advancements in the...
An anti-terrorism court on Monday acquitted an alleged hitman, said to be associated with the Muttahida Qaumi...
A man was killed and a traffic warden was wounded in separate incidents of firing in the city on Monday. According to...
Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman will visit the Sindh Institute of Advanced Endoscopy & Gastroenterology ...
In a joint operation conducted by the District City police and Sindh Rangers in Lyari on Monday, two suspected target...
Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Mustafa Kamal has said his party has decided that if any Muslim member does not offer...
Comments