Hashmanis Hospitals hosts Int’l Conference on PIO

KARACHI: The main purpose of this grand discourse was to acquaint local doctors with fast changing advancements in the field of ophthalmology, renowned surgeon and host Dr Sharif Hashmani said this while addressing a grand conclave of medical gurus here on Sunday.

Hashmanis Group of Hospitals hosted a day-long international conference on Pioneering Innovations of Ophthalmology (PIO) at a banquet hall.

The focus of the event was the “Next Generation Ophthalmology.” Ophthalmologists from all over the country and doctors and surgeons from different countries, including the United Kingdom, were present at the occasion.

Prof Dr Bernard Chang, President Royal College of Ophthalmologists UK presented the keynite address with Dr Naeem Mohyudin from NHS Trust delivering lecture on Paediatric Cataract besides speesches from experts from Pakistan.

The speakers were of the view Pakistan lacks better and imperative facilities related to eye diseases compared to other countries. They stressed the government and private institutions should have to do much work in upgrading the services and infrastructure reading eye diseases sector.

Chairman Hashmanis Group of Hospitals, Dr. Sharif Hashmani in his address briefed the distinguished audience that eye treatment has been divided into various departments to manage the easy treatment of complex and delicate nature of its diseases.