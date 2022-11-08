Alleged MQM hitman acquitted of DMC East official’s murder

An anti-terrorism court on Monday acquitted an alleged hitman, said to be associated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement, in a case related to the murder of a municipal officer.

Raeesuddin, a former in-charge of the party’s Korangi sector, along with his fleeing accomplices, had been booked on charges of killing District Municipal Corporation (East) recovery officer Amir Zai in October 2013 in Korangi.

On Monday, the ATC-VII judge pronounced the verdict he had reserved after recording evidence and final arguments from both defence and prosecution sides. He noted that the prosecution failed to prove charges against the accused, and he therefore acquitted him. The judge directed the prison authorities to release him, forthwith, if his custody was not required in any other case.

Raeesuddin, however, might not immediately be released from prison as he faces trial in many criminal cases before the anti-terrorism courts. The state prosecutor said Raeesuddin along with his accomplices -- Jibran, Feroze, Khurram Butt and others -- had murdered the official at the behest of the former head of MQM Karachi Tanzeemi Committee Hammad Siddiqui.

Amir Zai was returning after attending a wedding ceremony on October 24, 2013 when two unknown armed men on a motorcycle fired shots at his car near his house in the Korangi neighborhood.

The prosecutor said the held accused had on April 16, 2018, voluntarily recorded his confessional statement disclosing his involvement in the incident. He further argued that there was sufficient material, medical as well as ocular evidence, which fully corroborated the prosecution’s case. Therefore, he pleaded with the judge to convict him.

On the other hand, the defence counsel contended that his client’s alleged confessional statement, which the prosecution had mainly relied on, was an inadmissible as evidence since a confessional statement recorded in one case could not be legally used against the accused in another case. The court was pleaded to acquit his client of the murder charges.

An FIR was registered under sections 302 (premeditated murder), 109 (abetment) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code read with the Section 7 (punishment for acts of terrorism) of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997 at the Korangi police station on complaint of the victim’s brother, Muhammad Arif Zai. Raeesuddin was reportedly arrested by Interpol in Malaysia and brought to Karachi in March 2018. According to the police, Raees was allegedly a target killer belonging to the MQM-London and was involved in many cases of murder, extortion, etc.