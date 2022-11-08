Man killed, traffic warden injured in firing incidents

A man was killed and a traffic warden was wounded in separate incidents of firing in the city on Monday. According to the Super Market police, Amanullah was shot dead by two unidentified armed men in Liaquatabad. Rescuers transported the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities. The motive behind the murder was yet to be ascertained, the police said.

Separately, traffic police constable Imran was wounded for putting up resistance during a mugging bid. He was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical assistance. An investigation is under way to arrest the robbers behind the incident.