Man killed, traffic warden injured in firing incidents

A man was killed and a traffic warden was wounded in separate incidents of firing in the city on Monday. According to the Super Market police, Amanullah was shot dead by two unidentified armed men in Liaquatabad. Rescuers transported the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities. The motive behind the murder was yet to be ascertained, the police said.
Separately, traffic police constable Imran was wounded for putting up resistance during a mugging bid. He was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical assistance. An investigation is under way to arrest the robbers behind the incident.
Karachi Biennale 2022The third Karachi Biennale featuring 26 projects and 45 artists from 13 countries is being held...
KARACHI: The main purpose of this grand discourse was to acquaint local doctors with fast changing advancements in the...
An anti-terrorism court on Monday acquitted an alleged hitman, said to be associated with the Muttahida Qaumi...
Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman will visit the Sindh Institute of Advanced Endoscopy & Gastroenterology ...
In a joint operation conducted by the District City police and Sindh Rangers in Lyari on Monday, two suspected target...
Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Mustafa Kamal has said his party has decided that if any Muslim member does not offer...
Comments