Punjab governor to visit SIAG today

Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman will visit the Sindh Institute of Advanced Endoscopy & Gastroenterology (SIAG) being established at the Civil Hospital Karachi on Tuesday and attend a briefing on the creation of Pakistan’s first institute for the provision of advanced endoscopy procedures free of charge to the people, officials said on Monday.

“Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman has consented to visit the Sindh Institute of Advanced Endoscopy & Gastroenterology and attend a briefing on the functions of the institute, which is being established through a bill passed by the Sindh Assembly in June this year,” Executive Director DIAG Dr Saad Khalid Niaz told The News.

He said the endoscopy unit was established in the Surgical Ward 4 at Dr Ruth K.M Pfau Civil Hospital in 2006 and offered free-of-charge endoscopy procedures to the people, but a bill for SIAG establishment was approved by the Sindh Assembly on July 5, 2022. “The Sindh government also appointed me as the executive director of SIAG on October 31, 2022,” Prof Niaz said.