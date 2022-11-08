‘It’s mandatory for PSP workers to pray five times a day’

Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Mustafa Kamal has said his party has decided that if any Muslim member does not offer his prayers, they would not be a part of the PSP.

Addressing a training session of party workers, he said he would be asked on the Day of Judgment about the character building of his workers. “I’m not here to deliver political speeches only, but it’s also my responsibility to give you Allah’s message.”

The PSP chief said he had formed the party to serve Islam and obey Allah’s orders. “I don’t need those who don’t offer their prayers. I’m not concerned with which school of thought the Muslim workers follow, but it’s mandatory for the PSP workers to pray five times a day.”

Senior PSP leader Aasia Ishaque said the party had organised a training session for its workers in which Kamal instructed only the Muslim members to strictly follow Islam and pray five times a day.