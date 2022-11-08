PTI leader arrested for ‘abetting mutiny’ discharged by court

A court on Monday discharged a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader from a case pertaining to abetting mutiny.

Subhan Ali was booked and arrested at his Gulshan-i-Iqbal residence on the night of November 3 for allegedly committing offences punishable under sections 131 (abetting mutiny, or attempting to seduce a soldier, sailor or airman from his duty), 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups, etc), 500 (punishment for defamation) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

The investigating officer produced the PTI leader before Judicial Magistrate-XXV (South) Kamran Ali to seek his physical remand for interrogation and completion of legal formalities. Advocate Nasrullah Jalbani and other lawyers representing the accused contended that the FIR was lodged without a complaint by an authorised government officer as required under Section 196 (prosecution for offences against state) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

“Section 196 clearly states that no court shall take cognizance of any offence punishable under the Chapter VI or IX-A of the PPC (except Section 127), or punishable under Section 108-A, or 153-A, or 295-A, or 505 of the same Code, unless upon complaint made by order of, or under authority from the Federal Government, or the Provincial Government concerned, or some officer empowered on behalf of either of the two governments,” they said.

The counsel alleged that Section 131 was invoked by the IO with a mala fide intention since it was not attracted in the present case. They pleaded with the court to discharge the accused under Section 63 of the CrPC as the allegations against him were baseless.

According to the prosecution, on November 5, the accused, addressing a rally of PTI workers near the Rima Plaza on MA Jinnah Road, targeted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and security institutions, and incited the public against them.

State prosecutor Rizwana Mughal argued that the case fell within the ambit of the anti-terror law; thus, the incumbent court lacked jurisdiction to proceed with it and pass any order. After hearing both sides, the magistrate noted that Section 131 of the CrPC was not attracted in the present case as no act of alleged abetment of mutiny was committed by the accused, while sections 153-A and 505 of the PPC had been invoked without permission of the federal or provincial government. Besides, he added, the IO report showed that no terror charges were added to the case.

“The arrest of citizen without any legal justification and his detention through unjustified remand, besides being illegal, creates a sense of injustice and insecurity in the minds of people and no greater mischief than this can be imagined,” he remarked, ruling that there was no justification for granting physical remand of the accused. The court discharged the accused from the case, subject to furnishing a personal bond of Rs3 million.