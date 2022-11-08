Cop injured, three women faint during anti-encroachment drive

A policeman was injured and three women fell unconscious as Mujahid Colony turned into a battlefield during an anti-encroachment drive in Nazimabad on Monday.

Residents, mostly illegal occupants, staged a violent protest against the drive in their locality, and blocked Nawab Siddique Ali Khan Road, causing prolong traffic jams on main arteries, including Nawab Siddique Ali Khan Road, Shara-e-Shershah Suri, North Nazimabad roads, KDA Chowrangi, and Shara-e-Humayun.

A hide and seek between police and the protesters continued for hours as the protesters pelted police with stones to stop the anti-encroachment drive, while police also used teargas shells and used batons to push back the protesters. Some protesters were reportedly taken into custody for creating a law and order situation.

A heavy contingent of police tried to disperse the protesters, and during the hide and seek between the protesters and police, a police constable, namely Shahzaib, 28, was injured as a stone hot him. Three women -- 35-year-old Lubna, Sobia, 30, and Mehnaz, 33 -- fell unconscious due to police shelling. The injured were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment.

The anti-encroachment team has been trying to carry out the drive to remove encroachments from the area for the past month, but they have been facing massive resistance from the residents. Earlier, the residents had attacked a Green Line bus, which caused suspension of the Bus Rapid Transit service.