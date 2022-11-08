PPP, MQM-P agree to improve working relationship to implement accords

The ruling Pakistan People’s Party and Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan held talks at the Sindh Chief Minister House on Monday in the presence of CM Syed Murad Ali Shah and Governor Kamran Khan Tessori to improve their working relationship and review progress on implementing the accords the MQM-P had signed before joining the coalition government in the centre.

A statement issued by the CM House after the sitting said the meeting agreed to improve the working relationship between the two political parties. It said the meeting, attended by leaders of the two parties, took into consideration the government projects to develop Karachi and reconstruct its infrastructure damaged due to heavy monsoon rains earlier in the year. The parties agreed to resolve the civic issues of Karachi on a priority basis.

Talking to media persons after the meeting, MQM-P leader Khawaja Izharul Hassan said talks had been held with the PPP on the accord his party had signed, and the two parties would soon adopt a consensus strategy on this issue. He said the talks with the PPP took into consideration the forthcoming local government polls in Karachi. He claimed that the slot of Karachi’s Administrator would be secured by his party in the next few days as per the accord.

Hassan emphasised that peace had been restored in Karachi after rendering several sacrifices, and the Sindh government shouldn’t allow anyone to disturb law and order in the city. The MQM-P leader said it was better that local government polls should be held in Karachi without any further delay to let the elected representatives of the people to serve them in the best possible manner.

He said the meeting between the two parties had agreed that a uniform local government system with equal powers should be devolved to all the municipal agencies from Kashmore to Karachi.

He acknowledged that the local government elections had been deferred because of a lack of the strength of the law-enforcement personnel available with both the Sindh government and the centre to maintain the law and order on the polling day. No one wants an election full of bloodshed in every other street of Karachi, he said. Talking to the media persons, Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon said all the political parties, which were part of the coalition government in the centre, stood by the national institutions.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had staged the drama of protest in the country to divert the public’s attention from the flood emergency situation in the country. He said the meeting with the MQM leaders had agreed that the accord earlier signed by political parties before the formation of the coalition government would be implemented. He said that both the MQM and PPP shared a consensus opinion on a number of points included in the accord.

Memon said the MQM stood with the Sindh government in its drive to help out the flood victims in the province. The meeting was also attended by MQM-P leaders Faisal Subzwari, Farogh Naseem and Waseem Akhtar, Sindh cabinet members Saeed Ghani, Sharjeel Memon, Waqar Mehdi and Murtaza Wahab.