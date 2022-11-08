Citizens can use electric bus service in 10 days after test run completes

The test run of the first-ever electric bus service of Pakistan kicked off in Karachi on Monday as part of the second phase of the Peoples Bus Service.

The test run was carried out between the Sindh Archives Complex and Sea View. Sindh Information, Transport and Mass Transit Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon and others took part in the test run and inspected the facilities of the newly imported electric buses.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, Memon announced that a proper electric bus service will be available to the public in 10 days after the completion of its of test run. He said Karachi is a fortunate city of Pakistan where the test run of the country’s first-ever environment-friendly electric bus service has been launched. The routes of the bus service will be finalised after the survey of the routes is completed, he added.

He also said the public transport sector faces huge challenges throughout Pakistan. The Sindh government is endeavouring to solve the public transport issues in the province by providing modern and comfortable commuting facilities to the residents, he added.

The minister said the provincial transport department is taking full ownership of all public transport projects. He added that they are prioritising the completion of all public transport projects in Karachi and other major cities on time.

He said the company working on the electric bus project has made the assurance that it will install a solar energy system to charge the buses, for which solar energy centres will also be established.

He added that for now 50 electric buses have arrived in the city. “We’re trying to set up a manufacturing plant of electric buses in Karachi, for which negotiations are under way with Chinese, European and local companies.”

Memon said they are working on inviting two to three top international public transport companies to establish their plants in the city, which will also boost the development of the province and create new employment opportunities.

He pointed out that compared to hybrid diesel buses, electric buses cost double to import. He also pointed out that buses will be available on lower rates locally with the setting up of a manufacturing plant in Karachi.

Replying to a question, he said the city’s roads are being improved as work is under way on the roads damaged by the recent rains. He explained that Karachi Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab is personally monitoring all the development works, while Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has extended full support in this regard.

The transport minister said the provincial government of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), the LG department and the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation are focusing on the development of the city on the directives of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

He said that the fare of the Peoples Bus Service is Rs50, adding that for Gulshan-e-Hadeed they have fixed the fare at Rs100 because it is the longest route of the bus service. He also said that the fare of the Orange Line bus rapid transit service is reasonable as well. He added that the fare of all these bus services is less compared to the fare of private transport, along with great service.

Memon said the Peoples Bus Service has received a tremendous response from the residents of the city. He announced that the fare of the electric bus service will be less than other bus services.

On this occasion, National Radio & Telecommunication Corporation Project Director Sohaib Shafeeq said that each of the 12-metre-long buses has 32 seats for general citizens and two for special persons. He added that 35 to 40 extra people can travel on the bus.

He said that the total seating capacity of every bus is between 70 and 90 people. He added that these buses are charged in 20 minutes and are capable of covering a distance of 240 kilometres after a single charge, while a charging system has been installed at the UP Morr Bus Depot.

Also present on the occasion were Labour Minister Saeed Ghani, Adviser to Chief Minister for Prisons Ijaz Khan Jakhrani, Barrister Wahab, MPA Imdad Pitafi, Transport Secretary Abdul Haleem Sheikh, Sindh Mass Transit Authority Managing Director Capt (retd) Altaf Hussain Sario and other officials.