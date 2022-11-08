Ufone 4G partners with OPay

KARACHI: Ufone 4G has partnered with OPay to launch a mobile top-up facility on 10,000 OPay point-of-sale (POS) machines, a statement said on Monday.
The facility would allow Ufone 4G customers to access the POS machines at petrol stations, convenient stores, pharmacies, shopping malls, and other public places countrywide to recharge their mobile phones, the service provider said. OPay is a fast-growing mobile payment fintech company that offers advance payment facilitates, including contemporary mobile top-up solutions.
