FIO calls for insurance awareness

KARACHI: Federal Insurance Ombudsman (FIO) Khawar Jameel has directed all regional directors to intensify campaigns for insurance awareness in their respective cities, a statement said.

He was speaking to a meeting to review issues and complaints regarding insurances through a video link. Jameel got details of the applications received regarding insurance claims and their settlement.

FIO asked also the regional directors to hold seminars to spread insurance awareness. Regarding complaints on delays in insurance claims, he asked the concerned authority to make a list of insurance companies, which were neglecting the public in timely payment of their legitimate insurance claims.

The participants briefed the ombudsman that public complaints were being dealt with and the process of getting the insurance claim amounts due on various insurance companies was also going on.