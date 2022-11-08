FIO calls for insurance awareness

KARACHI: Federal Insurance Ombudsman (FIO) Khawar Jameel has directed all regional directors to intensify campaigns for insurance awareness in their respective cities, a statement said.
He was speaking to a meeting to review issues and complaints regarding insurances through a video link. Jameel got details of the applications received regarding insurance claims and their settlement.
FIO asked also the regional directors to hold seminars to spread insurance awareness. Regarding complaints on delays in insurance claims, he asked the concerned authority to make a list of insurance companies, which were neglecting the public in timely payment of their legitimate insurance claims.
The participants briefed the ombudsman that public complaints were being dealt with and the process of getting the insurance claim amounts due on various insurance companies was also going on.
KARACHI: Ufone 4G has partnered with OPay to launch a mobile top-up facility on 10,000 OPay point-of-sale machines, a...
ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan has introduced specimens/samples of memorandum of...
KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs600 per tola on Monday. According to data released by All...
California: Meta Platforms Inc. is planning to begin large-scale layoffs this week, according to people familiar with...
ISLAMABAD: The government on Monday assured the World Bank to remove obstacles that are causing delays in execution of...
Brussels: The European Commission will propose reforms to EU fiscal rules on Wednesday, hoping to strike a new balance...
Comments