Govt assures WB to expedite projects’ execution

ISLAMABAD: The government on Monday assured the World Bank to remove obstacles that are causing delays in execution of the bank’s funded projects.

“The ministry is pushing the projects especially those facing chronic delays so as to pace up implementation progress and disbursements and progress,” minister for Economic Affairs, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said at a meeting with Guangzhe Chen, World Bank’s South Asia Regional Director for Infrastructure.

Minister Sadiq said he has also directed ministry of Law to help expediting the approval of agreements with the development partners to facilitate quick process of approvals. The minister also appreciated the World Bank’s continuous support for economic development activities in Pakistan.

“The World Bank’s assistance has played and shall continue to play a vital role in the socio-economic uplift of Pakistan,” he added. Sadiq expressed gratitude to World Bank for its flood relief assistance to the country. “We are extremely well-supported by World Bank’s team.”

The World Bank director apprised that currently the Bank portfolio in Pakistan comprises 54 projects worth $13.1 Billion and highlighted the key development areas including infrastructure sector, building of roads and pipeline projects, affordable and clean renewable energy and climate resilient infrastructure projects.

He said Pakistan and World Bank should continue to work together to deal with macro-economic challenges and expansion of renewable energy for the long-term development of the country.

He further apprised the minister that the World Bank is not only putting special focus on renewable energy development projects but also putting special focus on energy conservation activities to help overcome the energy demand. Minister appreciated and assured complete assistance and facilitation to the World Bank’s team to help expedite the implementation of the development projects.