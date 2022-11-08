Karachi’s Rs42bn IT Park to host over 200 tech companies

ISLAMABAD: Minister of Information Technology and Telecommunication on Monday laid the foundation stone for the largest IT Park in Karachi worth Rs42 billion, which would likely hold over 200 tech and create employment for 20,000 IT professionals.

An inaugural ceremony for the IT Park was held at the site near the Karachi Airport, a statement said, adding that more than 20,000 IT professionals would get job opportunities after the completion of this project.

Addressing the ground-breaking ceremony, Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque said the Karachi IT Park would be a gateway for an innovative future and strengthen economy.

“Karachi IT Park is the largest IT project of its kind in Pakistan, which will benefit not only the citizens of Karachi, but also the IT professionals and companies of Sindh and the rest of Pakistan,” he added.

Haque highlighted that the project was approved by ECNEC in its meeting held on June 4, 2021 at capital cost of Rs41 billion, including Rs35 billion from the Korean Exim Bank as loan and PSDP local share of Rs6 billion.

The project would be completed in June 2026. Governments all over the world often invest in these technology parks to boost their regional and national economies. The main objective of technology parks was to support the creation and development of knowledge-based enterprises.

The range of services offered by the parks was closely linked to the functions that they had to fulfill, he said, adding the benefits of the technology parks were not limited to enterprises and tenants of the parks, but also for companies outside the parks.

The benefits of technology parks included boost in knowledge-based economy, entrepreneurship and latest technologies, he added.

The minister said that the IT Park Karachi was an eleven-storey (8 storeys above and 3 underground floors) self-contained building having covered area of 106,449 square meters.

It would provide office space to approximately 225 start-ups and small to medium enterprises and other ancillary facilities like testing laboratories, class rooms, industry academia linkage centre, and auditorium etc.

Speaking about the achievements of the IT Ministry in the last four years, he said that the ministry through Universal Service Fund (USF) had launched 70 projects of OFC and broadband in four provinces at a cost of Rs65 billion.

In Sindh, 20 projects of NGBSD and OFC worth Rs16.30 billion have been started so far in 20 districts, including Tharparkar, Nawabshah, Khairpur, Larkana, Badin, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Mirpurkhas and Dadu.

National Incubation Centres were established in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Quetta and recently in Faisalabad and Hyderabad as well, said. As a result of these initiatives, he said, the volume of IT exports had reached $2.62 billion which was an increase of 47 percent, while 30 software technology parks (STPs) were established across the country under public-private partnership. With an increase of 800 percent, the amount of investment for Pakistani start-ups had reached $818 million in 4 years, he added.

The minister said steps had been taken to provide IT training facilities of international standard to the fresh IT graduates. The Centre of Excellence project for youth training in University of Karachi was under consideration. “We have registered 3.1 million people in DG Skills program,” he said.