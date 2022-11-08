Rupee stable on dollar inflows

KARACHI: The rupee on Monday maintained an uptrend against the dollar on the back of matching demand and supply of the greenback and positive triggers in the market, dealers said.

In the interbank market, the local unit rose 0.12 percent to close at 221.66 per dollar. However, the domestic currency ended flat at 227.75 to the dollar in the open market. “Despite the fact that there was a demand, it was met by sufficient inflows. Exporters have begun selling dollars, but only in small amounts,” said a currency dealer.

A positive sentiment after Saudi Arabia and China promised Pakistan $13 billion in financing also supported the local unit, the dealer added. “We expect the rupee to sustain its current upward momentum in the coming days.”

China has agreed to refinance another $3.3 billion in commercial bank borrowings, increase the currency swap facility by up to $1.45 billion, and roll over $4 billion in sovereign loans to the South Asian country as a result of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's recent visit to Beijing.

The forward swaps are in the positive range, indicating sufficient forex liquidity, according to analysts. Last week Pakistan and China signed a memorandum of understanding on setting up RMB (Chinese currency) clearing arrangements in Pakistan. The country is expected to receive inflows from international financial institutions. The World Bank has promised Pakistan $2.5 billion in flood aid.