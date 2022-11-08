POL sales increase in November

KARACHI: The Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC) has reported an increase in sales trend of fuel products in the country in November 2022, driven by ongoing agri season and escalating pace of infrastructure rehabilitation by the government in flood stricken areas.

"The international market has been volatile since February 2022 on the impact caused by Russia/Ukraine conflict on oil prices and availability," OCAC said. Despite the challenges, the oil industry had been successfully striving to meet the fuel demand of the country, backed by the local refineries and through import of deficit product, it added.

In order to cater the energy needs, the country has an inventory of more than 400,000 MT HSD and 500,000 MT MS respectively; imports of 250 KT HSD and 364 KT MS are already finalised and the refineries are committed to supplying local fuel in line with their tabled production.

The council stated they were reviewing the sales trend and closely monitoring it on a day to day basis through regular consultative engagement sessions to ensure that the

fuel supplies remain streamlined for meeting the demand of the country.