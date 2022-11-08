RDA inflows hit near two-year low in October

KARACHI: Foreign currency inflows from overseas Pakistanis through Roshan Digital Accounts (RDA) fell to a 23-month low of $146 million in October 2022, a local brokerage house, citing data from the central bank reported on Monday.

These inflows stood at $266 million in October 2021. October gross inflows are the lowest monthly inflow since December 2020, according to Arif Habib Limited Research.

RDA funds have decreased recently, according to analysts, as a result of worries about the economy, rising interest rates abroad, and flat USD returns on Naya Pakistan Certificates (NPCs). The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) should raise the USD returns in line with changes in global rates in order to boost flows.

“The SBP needs to raise rates on dollar NPC, if this funding source has to be exploited. When NPC rates were initially decided the spread of one-year NPC over one-year US treasury and one-year LIBOR (London interbank offered rate), was around 6 percent. Now it’s less than 2 percent,” said Fahad Rauf, the head of research at Ismail Iqbal Securities.

Since the launch of RDA 26 months ago, the country has received a total of $5.3 billion from the Pakistani diaspora living abroad. This scheme was launched to give the expatriates access to the local financial market.

From September 2020 to October 2022, non-resident Pakistanis (NRPs) from 175 different countries opened the 485,873 RDAs, according to the SBP’s data.

The SBP’s figures also revealed that the entire amount invested through NPCs from September 2020 to the end of October 2022 was $3.344 billion, with $1.722 billion invested in conventional NPCs and $1.622 billion in Islamic certificates. The NRPs made $46 million in stock market investments.

Pakistan’s lifeline is the inflow of dollars. Therefore, the RDA flows have helped in stabilising the country’s foreign exchange reserves, which stood at $14.7 billion as of October 28.

The government is facing a balance of payments issue. The disastrous floods that the nation of Pakistan experienced over the summer resulted in losses of at least $30 billion. The government has to arrange $34 billion for debt servicing and external trade-related obligations during the current fiscal year. Besides, investing in certificates and the stock market, RDA provides a very good option to overseas Pakistanis for purchasing property and cars under the schemes of Roshan Apna Ghar and Roshan Apni Car for their relatives in Pakistan.

The Roshan Equity Investment, a service provided under the RDA umbrella, was introduced by the SBP last month. Analysts said that while RDA investments into the stock market have been rather subdued, the introduction of this new facility might help increase investment at the local bourse through a fully digitised process.