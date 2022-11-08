Agri-reforms

Agriculture has the potential to play a great role in advancing Pakistan’s economy. Already, agriculture is the central node of our economy, more people are connected to it than any other sector. However, in recent years, the sector has underperformed, and now it has been dealt a crippling blow by the catastrophic floods. While the emergency measures taken by the government are laudable, much more needs to be done for the agri-sector to reach its full potential.

The government has to begin addressing the structural flaws that are holding the sector back. Outdated farming practices have to be phased out and a greater effort must be made to mechanize the sector.

Hasnain Pirzada

Sukkur