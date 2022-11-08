 
November 08, 2022
Stop the trend

November 08, 2022

There has been an alarming rise in incidents of sexual assault in Pakistan. Handing out the harshest possible punishments against the culprits in just a single case will send out a strong message, and deter potential offenders.

Furthermore, increasing the numbers of police stations and CCTV cameras can help too. The authorities need to be vigilant. Such incidents are a source of trauma for the entire nation and need to be brought to an end.

Afroz MJ

Kech

