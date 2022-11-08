Stop the trend

There has been an alarming rise in incidents of sexual assault in Pakistan. Handing out the harshest possible punishments against the culprits in just a single case will send out a strong message, and deter potential offenders.

Furthermore, increasing the numbers of police stations and CCTV cameras can help too. The authorities need to be vigilant. Such incidents are a source of trauma for the entire nation and need to be brought to an end.

Afroz MJ

Kech