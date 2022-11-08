No water, no port

This refers to the letter, ‘Thirsty city’ (November 7, 2022) by Hammal Sefah. The letter outlines the water shortage faced by the people of one of Pakistan’s most promising cities.

Water is a basic human need, and it is quite embarrassing that the residents of what is supposed to be a thriving port-city are deprived of this basic facility. The government is obliged to solve this problem immediately.

Sattar Samad

Turbat