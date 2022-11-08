 
close
Tuesday November 08, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

No one’s safe

November 08, 2022

A safe environment is the mark of a prosperous and well-governed nation. Unfortunately, in our country, even prominent personalities, leaders, politicians, and journalists are not safe.

The recent attack on former PM Imran Khan shocked everyone. If a former PM can be attacked in such a brazen manner, what safety can the ordinary citizen hope to enjoy?

Abdul Malik Rauf

Karachi

Comments