No one’s safe

A safe environment is the mark of a prosperous and well-governed nation. Unfortunately, in our country, even prominent personalities, leaders, politicians, and journalists are not safe.
The recent attack on former PM Imran Khan shocked everyone. If a former PM can be attacked in such a brazen manner, what safety can the ordinary citizen hope to enjoy?
Abdul Malik Rauf
Karachi
Agriculture has the potential to play a great role in advancing Pakistan’s economy. Already, agriculture is the...
I would like to draw the attention of those in charge of TransPeshawar to the overcrowding on their buses, especially...
This refers to the letter, ‘Our oldest nemesis’ by Yusra Ali. The letter does a good job of highlighting the...
There has been an alarming rise in incidents of sexual assault in Pakistan. Handing out the harshest possible...
Pakistan’s Panadol shortage has many people troubled. Panadol tablets provide fast, effective and cheap relief from...
A clean environment is a prerequisite to leading a healthy life and maintaining such an environment is down to our own...
Comments